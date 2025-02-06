Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HHH opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
