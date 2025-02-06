Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $473,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,227.08. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,168 shares of company stock worth $78,420,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

