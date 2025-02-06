Caprock Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $48.83 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

