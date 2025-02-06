Caprock Group LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $680.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.94 and its 200-day moving average is $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.58 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 175.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

