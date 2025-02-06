Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $377,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $557,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NVDU opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

