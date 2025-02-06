Caprock Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.1 %

POWI opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

