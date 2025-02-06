Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 156,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,786 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 138,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

