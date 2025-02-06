Caprock Group LLC Buys 899 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

