Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Buy

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

FCCO stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 28.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 400,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 182,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

