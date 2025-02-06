Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $99,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.54. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

