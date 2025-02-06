Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $821,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,117.48. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 366,763 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.