Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Price

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCPT. UBS Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

FCPT opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,332,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

