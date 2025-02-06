Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

