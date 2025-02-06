Caprock Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

