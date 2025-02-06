Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Bank grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 79,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Nucor Stock Up 1.9 %

NUE stock opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

