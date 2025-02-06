Caprock Group LLC Purchases 7,715 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

