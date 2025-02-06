Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 196,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 274,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

