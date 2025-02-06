Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $91,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.