Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

