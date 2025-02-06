Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,796 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $116.34 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.36.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

