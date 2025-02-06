Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

