PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.97%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,794 shares of company stock worth $661,338 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

