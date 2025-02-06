Caprock Group LLC Sells 716 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

