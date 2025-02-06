Caprock Group LLC Purchases 583 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

