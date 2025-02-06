Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JXN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

JXN stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

