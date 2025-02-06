Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

