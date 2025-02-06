Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,338,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.21%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.