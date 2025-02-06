Caprock Group LLC Sells 955 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

