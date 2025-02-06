Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $10,884,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

