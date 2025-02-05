Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $345.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $643.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.