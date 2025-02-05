SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

