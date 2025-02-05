SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 456,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.