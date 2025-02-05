Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

