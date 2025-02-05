DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRL opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

