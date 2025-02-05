Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $535,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,077,000 after buying an additional 188,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 627,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,437,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

BAH stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

