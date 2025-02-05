Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 104 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $159.37 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

