Blossom Wealth Management Has $335,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

