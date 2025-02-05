Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

