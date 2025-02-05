Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,023 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

