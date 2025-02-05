Boit C F David Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boit C F David reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.5% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.