Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

