Dohj LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.