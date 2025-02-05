Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
