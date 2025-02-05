Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

