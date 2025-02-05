Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

