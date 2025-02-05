Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Alphabet by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,462,883 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

