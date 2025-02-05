Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

