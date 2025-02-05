Costello Asset Management INC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 978,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 246,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

