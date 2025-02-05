Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

