Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

